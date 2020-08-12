Ranveer Singh Drops New Album ‘Rok Nahi Paayega’ Under His Music Label ‘IncInk’

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who had last year launched his independent music label named ‘IncInk,’ dropped a new album ‘Rok Nahi Paayega’. The actor, who co-owns the music label with Navzar Eranee, aims at unearthing future superstars through his passion project. Take a look at the album details below:

Ranveer Singh’s InkInc’s new album is out now

Rok Nahi Paayega album features three songs, namely Chal Chal Mere Saath, Shwapon, and Wannabe Rapper. The new album has already gotten a good response from his die-hard fans who commented on Ranveer Singh’s post. The collection is now available on all streaming music platforms, and fans of these artists have already begun listening to it. All the three songs are written and performed by SlowCheeta and feature artists like Dipannita Acharya and Delraaz Bunshah.

Producers of this album are Mixla Beats, Mr.Doss, and Ashish Alagh. At the same time, the songs are mastered by @manchandashikhar and The Beast India Company. On his post, Ranveer also mentioned the names of artists like Mihir Sud and Avian D’Souza who put forward the concept and created the art piece.

Ranveer is a big fan of rapping, and he essayed the role of an underground rapper in his last film Gully Boy. The movie reportedly gave him a whole new dimension and perspective of the underrated hip-hop scene in the country. The movie and its music got an overwhelmingly positive response from the critics and audience.

InkInc’s Mehfil-E-Hip-hop introduced artiste Devil The Rhymer

A few days back, Ranveer Singh had dropped a track, Mehfil-E-HipHop, and introduced a new hip-hop artist Devil The Rhymer. Devil The Rhymer, whose real name is Abhay Prasad, is the fourth artist the record label has signed. Earlier, there were artists like Kaam Bhari, Spitfire, and SlowCheeta working with Ranveer’s label. Take a look at the post below:

What’s next for Ranveer Singh?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh will be next seen essaying the role of renowned Indian cricketer Kapil Dev in the film titled ’83. The movie is a sports drama helmed by Kabir Khan. It features Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Adinath Kothare, Saqib Saleem, Dhairya Karwa, Sahil Khattar, Dinker Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu, and Ammy Virk in the lead roles.

The plot of the sports-drama film revolves around the cricketer’s journey of life as well as about his journey on becoming the captain of the Indian national cricket team and winning the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The movie is produced by Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Deepika Padukone, and Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is reportedly going to release in three languages, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

