Ranveer Singh Shares His Bobblehead Counterpart, Says 'Ram Goes Tatad Tatad'

Ranveer Singh has appeared in a wide range of films over the years like Band Baaja Baarat, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Gully Boy and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and several others. Amongst all his performances, his performance in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela had garnered widespread attention. The film went on to garner huge attention and recently, even Ranveer Singh's bobblehead counterpart Ram was created and the actor took to Instagram to share the news:

Ranveer Singh's bobblehead counterpart 'ram' goes 'Tattad Tattad'

Ranveer Singh's bobblehead counterpart 'Ram' from the award-winning film, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela is out. Sharing the bobblehead on his Instagram story, he captioned, ''Ram bobblehead goes Tattad Tattad Tattad Tattad..#LOVEIT'' Check out the post shared by Ranveer Singh on Instagram.

ALSO READ | Times When Amruta Khanvilkar Commented On Ranveer Singh's Photos

(Image Source: Ranveer Singh's Instagram stories)

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone's 'Deewani Mastani' & Other Songs That Have 100 Million+ Views On YouTube

Bobbleheads are becoming increasingly popular across the world. For the unversed, Bobbleheads are tiny dolls that have a massive head as compared to other body parts and they move shake from side to side when one tries to move them. Celebrity bobbleheads are known to create a closer connection with idols.

Bobbleheads have become famous globally. Several international movie stars and other sports personalities and celebrities have bobbleheads. Some fans even took to Twitter to share the new bobblehead of Ranveer Singh. Check out one such post:

ALSO READ | Best Ranveer Singh Movies That Are Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Ghoomketu in the Pushpendra Nath Misra-directorial. He made a special appearance in the film. Prior to that, he was seen in Gully Boy that bagged him several awards, including Filmfare Award.

The actor has several upcoming projects. He will be seen in '83, directed by Kabir Khan. In the film, Singh will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. He will also feature in Sooryavanshi, which is helmed by Rohit Shetty. Sooryavanshi will also feature Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Apart from that, he will feature in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, where he will be playing the role of Divyang Thakkar. The film is currently under the post-production stage. All of Ranveer Singh's upcoming films are highly anticipated by fans.

ALSO READ | When Ranveer Singh Revealed He Does Not Get Offended By Negative Comments

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.