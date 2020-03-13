Sonam Kapoor & Ranveer Singh Show How To Pull Off A Furry Jacket With Ease; See Pics

Ranveer Singh has never played it safe. Be it sartorial or movie choices, the man knows how to play with fire and emerge victorious too. When it comes to his dressing, too, he does not believe in underplaying the role. Sonam Kapoor is another actor who likes to shock and stuns fans with her outrageous numbers and over-sized jackets and she enjoys every bit of it. She is known for her quirky fashion taste. So let’s take a look at their fur-patterned jackets. Both the actors believe in no rules in case of their fashion and we love them for that.

Ranveer Singh's photos

Ranveer Singh’s eccentric style of clothes has stunned his fans every time. He has posted his picture on Instagram wearing cool colours and complimented his look by wearing a fur jacket.

Another look of Ranveer’s in fur clothes was while promoting his film Gully Boy. He posted his picture while he was in Berlin, Germany. Ranveer also captioned it, “Gangsta of Love” with cool emojis. His look was styled by Manish Arora.

One more quirky fashion sense of Ranveer can be seen here. With checkered pants and old fashioned t-shirts, he carried a brown fur jacket which totally enhanced his look to the next level.

Sonam Kapoor's Photos

Sonam K Ahuja has also posted her fur jacket looks on Instagram. One of the pictures that Sonam posted is of her wearing a black outfit and carrying a colourful fur long jacket on it. She captioned her picture by saying, “That seventies vibe.” She hashtags the images as three years ago.

Sonam the fashion diva of Bollywood was again seen in her elegant look while shooting for Michael Kors Collection. She was wearing Amrapali Jewels and the photographer for the shoot was London based, Moeez Ali.

