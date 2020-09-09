When Ranveer Singh & Diljit Sported The Same Red Louis Vuitton Hoodie; Who Wore It Better?

Ranveer Singh and Diljit Dosanjh are two of the Indian film industry's actors who are known for their acting as well as their excellent fashion sense. While Ranveer Singh is amongst the Bollywood male actors who is known for his eccentric and unique style of dressing, Diljit Dosanjh, the international fame Punjabi singer & Bollywood actor is known for his love for branded clothing. Here is a throwback to the time when the two actors sported the same design of expensive Louis Vuitton red poppy print hoodie a year ago.

Ranveer Singh's Louis Vitton hoodie with red poppy print

The Louis Vitton hoodie with red poppy print is actually a popular design by the brand Louis Vuitton. They launched the design as Chapter 2 of the LV MenSS19 Campaign. The design was worn by both Ranveer Singh & Diljit Dosanjh shortly after the collection was launched.

Ranveer Singh wore the hoodie while he was doing a photoshoot with the GQ magazine. The hoodie was said to be worth over 87K INR during that time. Ranveer's look can be seen complete with a red Carrera sunglasses as well as a custom gold neckpiece by Alexander McQueen.

Diljit Dosanjh's Louis Vitton hoodie with red poppy print

Diljit Dosanjh is a world-famous Punjabi singer and an Indian actor. Diljit is also known for his experimental style and love for branded and designer clothing. He can be often sported wearing the latest apparel collection of his favourite luxury brands. Diljit sported the same Louis Vitton red poppy print hoodie in his song titled Kylie and Kareena. The hoodie is actually Virgil Abloh's first wear collection for LV. The hoodie features a Jacquard knit velour poppy pattern which instantly became famous shortly after it was launched. For the look, Diljit went all natural and sported the red LV hoodie with a red turban.

Ranveer Singh & Diljeet Dosanjh news

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen in an upcoming sports drama film '83. The film is based on the events that occurred during the World Cup of 1983. Actor Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone will be seen as his wife Romi Bhatia Dev, in the film. Apart from '83, Ranveer Singh also has Sooryavanshi and Jayeshbhai Jordaar in his upcoming releases.

While Diljit Dosanjh has recently launched his new album titled G.O.A.T. His title song GOAT was released on July 29, 2020. The second video song from the album G.O.A.T that was released was for the song Clash and then Peed. The MV for his latest song called Born To Shine just released a few days ago.

