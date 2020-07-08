Anusha Dandekar Posts Late Wish For Ranveer Singh's Birthday, Watch The Hilarious Video

Anusha Dandekar recently admitted to forgetting Ranveer Singh's birthday again. However, she made up to him by posting a hilarious video of the actor dancing to her song from Delhi Belly. Here's what it is about.

Anusha Dandekar's late birthday wish for Ranveer Singh

Two days after Ranveer Singh turned 36, Anusha Dandekar remembered the actor's birthday. She posted a video of her and Ranveer having a hilarious moment together. Anusha also admitted that yet again she forgot to wish the star on his birthday.

In the video posted by Anusha Dandekar, she tells the viewers to listen to the song that Ranveer Singh is dancing to. Apparently it is her song from the movie Delhi Belly where she played a cameo role. Ranveer can be seen dancing to the lyrics of the song mimicking the gestures perfectly while Anusha cannot seem to control her laughter.

Adding a caption to the post, Anusha Dandekar wrote that despite forgetting Ranveer Singh's birthday "he’s so easy to celebrate at anytime". She also admitted to loving Ranveer's crazy energy and how he put on her song to dance to. Take a look:

What also catches one's attention in the video is how both Anusha Dandekar and Ranveer Singh are twinning in white. Anusha can be seen sporting a white Kurti with matching white jhumkas, statement ring and a small white bindi. Ranveer, on the other hand, is seen in a white kurta-shirt paired with a white jacket and a pair of funky white goggles.

Meanwhile, in other news, Ranveer Singh received birthday wishes from the Bollywood family. From his Gully Boy co-star, Siddhant Chaturvedi to Simbaa co-star, Sara Ali Khan, everyone took to their Instagram account to wish the actor on his 36th birthday. Check them out.

Ranveer Singh's lady love, Deepika Padukone also posted a never-seen-before picture of the couple to wish her husband on his birthday. Adding a caption to the post, she penned a sweet note for him which said, "The light of my life.The centre of my universe.I wish you good health and peace of mind in abundance.As for the rest, I’ll tell you in person!ðŸ˜‰ I Love You!â¤ï¸ #happybirthday". Take a look:

