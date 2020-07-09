Actor Jagdeep death: When family & Ranveer Singh honoured veteran at IIFA as stars cheered

The year continued to bring bad news for the film industry as another artist passed away in the span of three months. After Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Wajid Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Saroj Khan, veteran actor Jagdeep breathed his last on Wednesday. Celebrities and netizens were saddened by the news and poured out their feelings and recalled their memories involving the Sholay star.

One of Jagdeep’s (real name Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jaffrey) last well-known appearances was at the IIFA Awards in Mumbai last September. The veteran was honoured with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema Award. Entering on a wheelchair, the Andaz Apna Apna star was accompanied by his actor-dancer sons Jaaved and Naved, and the latest member of the family to enter the film industry, Jaaved’s son Meezan.

Javed paid tribute to his father, “We are here thanks to what he has given us. They are the people who make us, who influence us. Today in front of our world and the world which is watching us, I want to thank you for giving joy to the world and thank you for giving us the world.” Known for his comic timing, Jagdeep responded, “The world has given me a lot, and that can’t be reversed. Since you all laughed, it felt like I was living. Your smile is my life” before enacting one of his dialogues.

The award was announced by director Ramesh Sippy, who gave him one of his iconic roles of Soorma Bhopali in the iconic Sholay. Ranveer Singh presented Jagdeep the award.

Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan and many other stars were present in the audience that stood up to give the actor a round of applause.

Watch the video here

Jagdeep passed away of age-related illness at his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 81.

Starting off as child artist in films like Bimal Roy's Do Bigha Zamin, Jagdeep went on to work in over 400 films. Apart from his iconic role in Sholay, Purana Mandir and Andaz Apna Apna were some of his other popular roles.

