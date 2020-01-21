The Debate
Ranveer Singh Unveils Dilip Vengsarakar's Poster From '83, The Movie

Bollywood News

The first look poster series of the movie '83 revealed by Ranveer Singh has received a great response from fans. Read on to know about the latest poster

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
ranveer singh

The first look poster series of the movie '83 is receiving a humongous response from the audiences. The makers of '83 are unveiling each character from '83 with posters. The latest poster revealed by Ranveer Singh features Addinath M Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar.

Have a look at Ranveer Singh’s post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Ranveer Singh

(Image Courtesy: Ranveer Singh Instagram)

Dilip Vengsarkar was known for his fierce batting style. The legend was called as Colonel by everyone for his charisma. Earlier, Ranveer Singh also shared the first look poster of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib as Mohinder Amarnath, Chirag Patel as Sandeep Patil, Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny, Sahil Khatter as Syed Kirmani, Jiiva as K. Srikkanth, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal and Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh.

Have look at all first look posters of the movie 83 here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

ALSO READ| Tahir Raj Bhasin To Star In The Upcoming Kapil Dev Biopic ''83', Here's More About Him

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

ALSO READ| Ranveer Singh Reveals The First-look Of Tahir Raj Bhasin As Sunil Gavaskar In '83; See Pic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

ALSO READ| Ranveer Singh Is Giving 'Husband Goals' To Everyone With THIS Adorable Comment

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

ALSO READ| Ranveer Singh Is Full Of Life & Plays Cricket Quite Well, Reveals Cricket Legend Kapil Dev

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Have "deep Pockets"; Here's Their Combined NET WORTH

About movie '83:

Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson production. The plot of 83 is based on the story of India’s incredible cricket world cup victory in 1983. The movie features Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in prominent roles.

 

 

