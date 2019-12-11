Ranveer Singh May Play Indian Comicbook Superhero Nagraj On-screen. Read Details

Ranveer Singh recently completed his nine years in the Hindi film industry. The actor has been reported to be in talks to essay the role of the iconic Indian superhero Nagraj for a big-screen adaptation of the comic book series. Here are the reports that have surfaced until now:

Ranveer Singh in shoes of Nagraj?

According to PTI, Manoj Gupta, president of publisher Raj Comics, confirmed that Ranveer Singh has been approached for the role of Nagraj, on Wednesday. Manoj Gupta also added that Karan Johar would produce the film. In an interview with PTI, Manoj Gupta said, "We are in talks with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar for a live-action silver-screen adaptation of Nagraj. While nothing is inked so far, things are looking positive." Nagraj, which translates to Snake King, was created in the late 1980s by Sanjay Gupta and published by Raj Comics. Parshuram Sharma penned the first-ever story on the superhero and Pratap Mullik did the illustrations. It was later drawn by Sanjay Ashtpure, Chandu and Anupam Sinha.

"When we created Nagraj we never imagined that it would attract such a wide fan following across India. We all are happy that finally, a Nagraj movie is taking shape," Gupta added. The story of Nagraj has gone on to earn a cult following over the years. It is a rich blend of mythology, fantasy, magic and science fiction. Many fans believe that the comics have developed a mythology of their own, which is unique to the famous Indian beliefs about snakes. Gupta said though the project is in initial stages of development, they are hoping for a 2022 release.

"Everyone is extremely enthusiastic about the idea of making a Nagraj feature film. While other superhero films have been made in Bollywood before, this will be the first live-action adaptation of an Indian comic book superhero," he added. Gupta previously had told PTI in September this year that the team is working towards adapting their comic book characters for various mediums. "We are in talks to create a Banke Lal animated show for kids with a leading animation studio and a high-end 3D Nagraj animated film. We are also discussing live-action web-series with various producers," the director said to PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

