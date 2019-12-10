Ranveer Singh Celebrates 9 Years In Bollywood: A Look At His Best Dialogues In Movies

From Band Baaja Baaraat to Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh has come a long way. The actor who has done an array of films celebrates his nine years in the Bollywood industry today. Ranveer Singh took to his social media account to announce the completion of his nine years in the Indian film industry. Ranveer Singh has essayed numerous roles in these nine years and has won many awards as well. He has dabbled with a plethora of genres including historical drama like in Ram Leela, comedy in Ladies Vs. Ricky Bahl as well as romance in Bajirao Mastani. Here are some of the best dialogues by the Bajirao Mastani actor:

Also Read | What Ranveer Singh's Stylist Revealed About His Look And How To Achieve It

1: Band Bajaa Baraat:

Ranveer Singh started his Bollywood career with this romantic film Band Baaja Baraat. He portrayed the role of Bittu and entertained us with his dialogue delivery and stunning performance. His famous dialogue from the movie was:

“Business ka first rule … jiske saath vyapaar karo, usse kabhi na pyar karo”

2: Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela:

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela was the first movie that exposed Ranveer Singh in all his glory. He made a huge impact on everyone’s mind and his character was very much appreciated by the audience and the critics. Ranveer featured opposite Deepika Padukone in the movie and their chemistry won everyone's hearts.

“Meri mardangi ke bare mein aap gaon ki kisi bhi ladki se pooch sakte ho … report achchi milegi"

“Apni saans vapas lene aya hoon. Atak ke reh gayi hain tere paas”

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Celebrates 9 Years In Bollywood; See Post

3: Bajirao Mastani:

Bajirao Mastani was a stirring love story, and inevitable too because it contains some intense dialogues as well. He made us believe that his heart was made for Mastani. And secretly every fan wanted Bajirao and Mastani to end up together.

"Bajirao ne Mastani se mohabbat ki hai, ayyashi nahi."

"Hamare dil ek saath dhadakte hai…aur ek saath rukte bhi hai”

Also Read | Best Scenes From 'Band Baaja Baaraat' As Ranveer Singh Celebrates 9 Years In B'wood

4: Padmaavat:

He stunned everyone with his latest Bollywood film Padmaavat. The movie though faced many controversies but it was a huge success. Ranveer made this film inevitable because of its intense dialogues and iconic acting as Alauddin Khilji.

"Hum Khiljio ne saath milkar ek sapna dekha tha, ek din saath milkar saare jahan me apna parcham leherayenge"

"Sarhadein bohot failadi, ab baahein failate hai hum."

Also Read | Times When Maverick Actor Ranveer Singh Made Headlines In 2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.