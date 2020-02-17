Ranveer Singh To Play The Titular Role Of Mr India In Ali Abbas' Next Film?

Ranveer Singh is currently enjoying the felicitation he has received for his film Gully Boy. The actor has emerged as one of the most sought after stars in the industry with an impeccable hit record. The actor has starred in several films, which have gone on to become blockbusters and also get critical acclaim. According to a news portal, Ranveer will next be seen in the upcoming adaptation of the 1987 Mr India.

Currently, Ranveer is gearing up for the release of Kabir Khan’s 83’ with an ensemble cast of actors. The film is one of the most anticipated movies for this year. The film revolves around the pride-filled moment of the 1983 World Cup win by The Indian cricket team. According to various reports online, the Simmba star will soon be seen in the upcoming adaptation of Mr India.

In 1987, Mr India brought forth a unique genre of science fiction for the audiences. The film starred Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Amrish Puri in pivotal roles. The film directed by Shekhar Kapur has completed over 30 years and is still looked upon as one of the most iconic Bollywood films. According to an entertainment portal, Ali Abbas Zafar will be seen directing an adaptation of this classic film.

The film is titled as Mr India 2 and will be produced by Zee Studios. Ali gained massive popularity for his work on the Katrina and Salman Khan-starrer Bharat. The entertainment portal revealed that Ali is silently working on the project and is treating it as his dream project. The makers are expecting to add a fresh new touch to an already existing classic. They have also revealed that the movie is expected to be among the biggest films to come out of Bollywood.

The portal mentioned that the makers have approached Ranveer Singh for the titular role in the film, and the actor has loved the subject. The makers cleared that the film will not be a sequel or a remake, but rather a spin-off of the original film. They added that the film will be set in modern times and is currently at its pre-production stage. The makers further stated that the first draft of the film has been locked by the director; however, Ali is being extremely cautious while working on the scripting as it takes inspiration from an iconic film.

