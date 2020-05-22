Ranveer Singh Treats Fans To His Lockdown Look With A Cheeky Caption

Ranveer Singh is one of the most loved actors of Bollywood. From his roles as Bittoo Sharma in Band Baaja Baaraat to Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, he has evolved phenomenally as an actor. Like everyone in quarantine, Ranveer Singh has also been sharing a lot of pictures and updates about his life. A lot of his pics are either throwback pictures or art. But on Friday this changed as Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram and shared a pic of himself. Take look at it here to know more.

Ranveer Singh shares a pic with a cheeky caption

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram on May 22, 2020, and shared a picture with an unusual caption. In the picture, he can be seen in a white sleeveless shirt on which has 'Rocky Balboa' written on it. He can be seen in a well-groomed beard and glares. He opted for a blue net like a cap to cover his hair. He captioned the picture by writing "Hi! Long time!". Take a look at the picture here.

In his time in quarantine, he had taken to his Instagram and had revealed that he has watched the much-talked-about series on Amazon Prime called Paatal Lok. He also tagged all the cast members and wrote “straight-up- scorcher" as the caption of the picture. Take a look at his Instagram story appreciating the web series here.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Gully Boy which won several awards and accolades. In the film, he was seen as a street rapper from Mumbai. Now he will be seen '83 which also stars Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk and Sahil Khattar in significant roles. This film is a story of the 1983 World Cup that India won and follow what used to happen in the dressing room of that tournament. Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev has previously expressed to the media, that the film will showcase a lot of behind-the-scenes incidences and happenings during the World Cup that year and the story will definitely leave all cricket fans amused.

