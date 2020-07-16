Unseen Video Of The Day: Ranveer Singh’s Audition Clip Shows He Was Meant To Be A Star

Ranveer Singh is touted to be one of the most power-packed performers in the industry today. Fans cannot get enough of his infectious energy and charming screen presence even as many throwback pictures and videos of the actor also keep surfacing on social media. Recently, one such earlier audition clip of the actor has been going viral on social media before his foray into the industry.

Ranveer Singh flaunts his goofy dance moves

The video has the Padmaavat actor looking unrecognizable in a blue striped shirt along with blue jeans. The video furthermore shows him pulling off a goofy dance step while the crowd behind can be seen enjoying his hilarious performance. The Gully Boy actor can be seen sporting a fun expression as he flaunts his dance moves. The video proves that the actor was surely meant to come a long way as a performer. Take a look at his fun video.

Ranveer made his impressive Bollywood debut with the 2010 film, Band Baaja Baarat alongside Anushka Sharma. Since then there was no looking back for the actor. He went on to prove his mettle by delivering some versatile performances in his film career.

The Bajirao Mastani actor has recently added yet another feather to his cap. The actor is quite active on several platforms one of which is Giphy which is a popular American online database and search engine for sharing images, or GIFs. Recently, it was reported that the actor's channel has already garnered over 1.1 billion views in total. It was also reported that with this the Ram Leela actor has also beaten Hollywood sensation Selena Gomez who is currently at 961 million views. One media report also suggested that he has become the fastest-growing world icon on the platform.

Ranveer Singh will be seen in '83

On the work front, Ranveer was last seen in the movie Gully Boy which had reportedly won several awards and accolades. In the film, he was seen as a budding street rapper, Murad from Mumbai. Now he will next be seen in the film, '83 which also stars Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, and Sahil Khattar in significant roles.

