Jatina Sarna Showers Praises On '83' Co-star Ranveer Singh, Calls Him An 'inspiration'

Jatin Sarna made a name for himself after he portrayed the role of Bunty in the crime thriller Sacred Games. His fine acting and critical appreciation gave him an opportunity to also be a part of the movie Darbar. He also bagged a role in Ranveer Singh’s ’83. Recently, in an interview with a leading daily, he talked about his experience of working with Ranveer Singh.

'Ranveer Singh is always happy'

Amid lockdown, Jatin Sarna had a conversation with the entertainment portal through an Instagram live session. Jatin Sarna said that Ranveer Singh has a very good quality that he is always happy. He added that he has learned a lot of things from him including the idea of staying positive in every possible situation.

Addressing the present situation of Coronavirus pandemic, he said that this great quality of Ranveer Singh is helping him to cope up with the situation. Talking about his experience of working with Ranveer Singh, Jatin Sarna said that Ranveer is extremely entertaining and from the moment he wakes up to the moment he sleeps at night, he enjoys with everyone and is always in a happy-go-lucky mood. He further added that there are so many things to learn from Baba (Ranveer Singh). Jatin Sarna then went on to describe the incident when they first met.

He said that he had come in late, he met Ranveer Singh and the first thing he said to him was, “Arey bhai Bunty, tune toh sach mein chattrai khol di, bahut acha kaam kiya hai tune” and Jatin was stumped. From that moment they bonded really well, added the actor. Furthermore, Jatin Sarna said that Ranveer Singh used to plan pranks with him. The actor added that Ranveer once made a foreign actor learn Jatin's dialogue ‘Chhatri daal kar nahi khola toh mera naam…’ in Hindi and the next day he made him say it in front of everyone. Jatin was surprised at first but later understood that it was Ranveer who did this.

