Ranveer Singh’s Adorable Throwback Post With His Sister Is Too Adorable To Miss

Ranveer Singh is known to share a close bond with his family especially his elder sister, Ritika Bhavani. In a recent interview, Deepika Padukone revealed that the couple spends every important festival at Ranveer Singh's house with his family. Ranveer has always shared pictures of his sister on his social media. Read to know more about Ranveer Singh's throwback pic with his sister:

Ranveer Singh’s post for his sister

There is no doubt that Ranveer Singh is quite popular on social media. However, as he is spending some time at home in self-quarantine, the actor took to social media to share an adorable throwback picture of himself. The picture also features his elder sister, Ritika Bhavani.

Fans have always loved the throwback pictures that Ranveer Singh keeps sharing on his social media. However, this adorable click of the brother and sister duo has only taken that love a notch higher. He even captioned the picture as “Chill at home” to urge fans to do the same.

Check out Ranveer Singh’s posts here:

While Ranveer Singh is an extrovert, his sister is known to not engage much socially. In a previous interview, Ranveer Singh also referred to Ritika as his ‘Little Momma’. She came into limelight when some of the rakhi photos of Ranveer and Ritika became viral on social media.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s '83. The film was scheduled to release on April 10, 2020. However, the release has been stalled due to the recent coronavirus outbreak. The makers have not revealed the next release date yet.

