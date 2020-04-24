Ranveer Singh's 'Band Baaja Baaraat' And Other Films Produced Under Yash Raj Banner

Ranveer Singh has proven his mettle by his impressive performances in different movies. From kickstarting his journey as Bitoo in Band Baaja Baaraat, he has appeared in several movies that have gone on to become box office hits. The actor has done several projects under Yash Raj Films. Here are some of Ranveer Singh's movies produced under YRF Films. Take a look

Ranveer Singh's movies produced under YRF Films

Band Baaja Baaraat

The Yash Raj film was helmed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film portrayed Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles. The 2010 rom-com revolved around two youngsters who become partners in their own wedding planning enterprise. The movie revolved around how they discover friendship and love for one another.

Ladies vs Ricky Bahl

The movie was helmed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra. The flick featured Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma in key roles. The film revolved around the story of a fraudster who takes away women's money by fooling them. The movie also marked Parineeti Chopra's debut.

Gunday

Released in the year 2014, the film featured Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Irrfan Khan in key roles. The action thriller was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra. The plot revolved around the story of childhood buddies who have desires to gain control over the coal mafia.

Befikre

Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor's Befikre released in the year 2016. Directed, written, and produced by Aditya Chopra, the flick received mixed reviews from the critics and failed to perform well at the box office. The movie revolved around the love story of a couple who believe in enjoying every moment of life. Vishal-Shekhar composed songs for the film.

