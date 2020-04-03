Ranveer Singh's Dialogues From 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' That Are Worth Remembering

Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh is known for his flamboyant looks and infectious energy. The actor has been making headlines for many reasons, from his fashion statement to his next flick ‘83. In a career spanning less than a decade, Ranveer Singh has managed to win the hearts of the audience with his memorable films like Band Baja Baraat, Bajirao Mastani, Simmba, Gully Boy and many more.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela is one such film which his fans still remember. The film was heavily based on the story of Romeo and Juliet. The action-packed tragic romance film saw the fresh pairing of Ranveer and Deepika, and their acting skills were highly praised by the audience. The movie was set in the criminal underworld of rural Gujarat. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film was a massive success at the box office. Take a look at some of the best dialogues of Ranveer Singh from the film Ram-Leela.

Ranveer Singh’s best dialogues from Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

Hero ban ne ke liye jigar ki zaroorat hai bhai...aur jab jigar ho toh bhari bandook ka kya kaam?

Meri mardangi ke baarey mei kuch bhi pooch sakte ho, report acchi hi milegi..

Guroor mei doobe samundar ko kya pata tha rann ban jayega...

Marne ki sau wajah hai jeene ki sirf ek...

Agar balatkariyon ko saza nahi de sakte toh bandook daal do...

Yeh darti naa toh chupke waar karti, Khullam khulla pyaar na karti...

Tere dil mein soya tha, kyun utha diya ... card kahan se nikla, ke number mila diya...

Jeeunga toh tere saath ... maroonga toh tere haath...

Name toh kamaal che ... par surname bawaal che...

Don shok nahi manate, sirf jashan manate hai...

Tere se milke aaise bhaaga ... rann mein hi soya, rann mein hi jaaga...

Apni saans wapas lene aaya hoon ... atak ke reh gayi hai tere pass...

Abhi thodu tension, pachee tane full attention...

Knife pe gira apple, apple pe gire knife ... chinta meri aise kar rahi hai, jaise meri wife...

Saala maut ka dhanda karte karte zindagi ki keemat bhool gaye hai hum log...

Isse badi sazaa kya hogi ki Jaan bhi leli aur zinda bhi chod diya…

Badla aur guroor agar samundar ko banjar rann bana sakte hai, toh aashiq is banjar mitti mein bhi phool khila sakte hain…

