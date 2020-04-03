Ranveer SIngh's Film 'Lootera' Had THESE Memorable Dialogues In It

Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha were seen together in the film Lootera that released in the year 2013. The film is a lovely romantic drama directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Lootera was based on author O. Henry's 1907 short story The Last Leaf. The film was produced under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Phantom Films.

The film was critically acclaimed for the story and stellar performances by Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha. However, the film couldn’t do much at the box office. The movie managed to earn around ₹46 Crores at the global box office. Despite the movie tanking at the box office, Ranveer Singh’s character is still remembered by his fans. Here is a look at some of the iconic dialogues from Ranveer Singh’s movie Lootera.

Meri zindagi mein sab ne mera istamaal kiya ... pyar sirf tumne kiya (All my life everyone has just used me, only you loved me) Bhook ke kaaran dimaag bhi chutti par gaya hua hai (My mind is not in place because of my hunger)

Banne chale rangrez ... pakde gaye angrez (He tried to be a different colourful man but the foreigner got caught)

Tum joh khayali pulav pakka rahe ho na ... main bas us mein thoda sa dum bhar raha hoon (Whatever it is that’s cooking in your mind, I am just adding some spice to it)

Aap log angrezon se azaad ho gaye hai ... aur hum azaadi se barbaad ho gaye You people got independence from the Britishers, but we were destroyed by independence) Usse badla nahi lena chahti...sirf usko bhul jana chahti hun ( I don’t want to take any revenge from him, I just want to forget him)

