Ranveer Singh's BTS Fun In Simmba's Title Song Is A Must-watch

Ranveer Singh is among the finest actors of Bollywood, who is well-known for his powerful performances in his films. Ranveer Singh has worked in many popular movies and played many iconic roles, by giving back to back blockbusters like Padmaavat and Simmba. This action-comedy film, Simmba was one of the blockbuster movies of his career helmed by Rohit Shetty.

Funny BTS scenes of the making of the title song of the film Simmba-

Simmba movie bagged some amazing and peppy tracks that made the film more engaging and popular. The peppy and energetic title track of the film Simmba was Aala Re Aala. Behind the scene of the song shows how Ranveer Singh is energized and happy to shoot this song, which he also admits in the video of the making of the song. 'Aala Re Aala'. In the video, Ranveer reveals that he always wished to work with Rohit Shetty. He also said that such a huge crowd and set up with so colorful, huge, and bright background will surely make the audience suspired and happy to watch this song. Rohit Shetty is also seen in the video and makes a funny statement, “Bahut Kharcha Kar Raha Hu Tere Pe” and both the actor and director laugh out loud. Ranveer Singh says that the best part of this song is the artist Ganesh Acharya, who is a brilliant choreographer. Here is the video of the making of the song for you to watch-

Ranveer Singh has proven his mettle in this film along with excellent reviews of audience and critics. This was the third video song "Aala Re Aala" from the Bollywood movie Simmba, that featured Ranveer Singh dancing incredibly with a huge crowd. This title song of the film Simmba was sung by Dev Negi and Goldi and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics are penned by "Shabbir Ahmed".

Ranveer Singh played the role of a cop who starred opposite actor Sara Ali Khan in this Rohit Shetty's action-comedy drama. Sara Ali Khan essayed the part of his love interest. The film, Simmba made a ground-breaking commercial business at the box-office and is reckoned among the highest grosser of that year. The film is produced by Hiroo Johar, Rohit Shetty, Apoorva Mehta, and Karan Johar. Sara Ali Khan depicted the character of an independent and strong entrepreneur in the film, who runs a tiffin business. Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s onscreen chemistry was highly appreciated by the masses and also grossed an amount of Rs.400.19 crores at the box office.

Blessed, grateful and so proud to be a part of a journey like this on! I’m borrowing Ranveer’s words when I say that I too was a huge Rohit Shetty fan, and now I don’t have words to describe what I feel for him. #simmba #bossman #grateful #fanmoment

