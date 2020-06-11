Ranveer Singh's Funny And Relatable Gifs To Post On Social Media

Ranveer Singh is known for many of his memorable performances in films. The actor has over a short span of time turned out to be one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood. Ranveer Singh's movies include Band Baaja Baarat, Gully Boy, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and many more. Listed below are some of Ranveer Singh's relatable gifs one can use on social media.

Ranveer Singh's relatable gifs that one can use on social media

This is Ranveer Singh's gif from his hit film, Bajirao Mastani. The gif is from his popular song Malhari. The actor's dance in this gif won the hearts of many fans. The song Malhari was one of the most celebrated songs during the release of the film. Many fans even today love listening to this song on repeat mode. One can use this gif on social media to explain a situation or just use it as a fun laugh it off gif.

This is another funny gif of Ranveer Singh from his film, Befikre. This gif can be used to showcase one studying or at least pretending to study. This gif can also be shared among one's friends to showcase one's funny yet nerdy style.

This is Ranveer Singh's gif from one of his ads with Alia Bhatt. The gif is funny and totally screams the word friendship. This one can be shared with friends when they are pulling your leg. One can even post this on social media just to get a few laughs.

This is another popular gif of Ranveer Singh from his award-winning film, Gully Boy. The gif stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The gif is hilarious and would take one back to the funny scene from the film. This gif can be used to poke friends on social media. Nevertheless, this remains a favourite for Gully Boy lovers.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in the film Gully Boy will next be seen in the Rohit Shetty film, Sooryavanshi. The film is on high demand and the trailer has been doing great. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Katrina Kaif. Ranveer Singh is also all set to star in the sports film, '83. He is known to romance co-star and wife, Deepika Padukone. Singh is also known to have given a special appearance in the Nawazudin Siddique starrer, Ghoomketu. The film starring Ragini Khanna, Richa Chadha, and Anurag Kashyap recently released online on Zee5.

