Can Ranveer Singh As Phil Get Doug To His Wedding On Time In The Hangover's Hindi Remake?

The Hangover is one of the most popular and funny Hollywood franchise which managed to gather a huge fan base. The story revolves around four friends and their bachelor party which turns into a wild and crazy adventure. They wake up the next morning with no memory of the previous night, one missing a tooth, one carrying a baby, and the groom has gone MIA. If this movie is to be remade in Bollywood, here’s a list of actors who seem perfect for the roles.

Phil- Ranveer Singh

He is a teacher by profession and the leader of the Wolfpack (the name of their group). Ranveer Singh, known for his quirky and fun acting, seems to be perfect for this role. Not to mention, he can match up to Bradley Cooper’s good looks.

Image credit: BradleyCoopero_original Instagram, Ranveer Singh Instagram

Stu- Abhishek Bachchan

He is a dentist by profession and somewhat of a geek in the group. Known for his great acting skills, Abhishek Bachchan seems perfect for the role.

Image credit: Ed Helms Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Alan- Kunaal Roy Kapoor

He is the motley of the group and the brother-in-law of the groom. He is socially inept and suffers from ADHD behaving childishly and erratically. Known for his acting skills, Kunaal Roy Kapoor seems perfect for the role.

Image credit: Zach Galifianakis Instagram, Kunaal Roy Kapoor Instagram

Doug- Rajkummar Rao

He is the groom whose bachelor party is the subject of the film. However, he goes missing for the most part of the film after their crazy and wild adventure in Vegas. Known for his amazing acting skills, Rajkummar Rao seems to be the perfect choice to play this role.

Image credit: coxinhanerd Instagram, Rajkummar Rao Instagram

Jade- Kiara Advani

She is an escort who gets married to Stu while he was drunk during the night of the party. Being a good actor, Kiara Advani seems perfect to play this role.

Image credit: Heather Graham Instagram, Kiara Advani Instagram

Tracy- Katrina Kaif

She is Doug’s fiancée and the sister of Alan. Katrina Kaif, being a good actor, seems perfect for this role.

Image credit: hollyprofiles Instagram, Katrina Kaif Instagram

Melissa- Kalki Koechlin

She is Stu’s domineering girlfriend who is mostly disliked by his friends. Having already played a character like this in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Kalki Koechlin seems perfect for the role.

Image credit: Rachael Harris Instagram, Kalki Koechlin Instagram

Mr Chow- Johny Lever

He is a rather flamboyant Chinese gangster who only wrings out laughter. Known for his excellent comic skills, Johny Lever seems just the person to play this role.

Image credit: Ken Jeong Instagram, Johny Lever Instagram

Black Doug- Kunal Khemu

He is a drug dealer who is also named Dough. Mr Chow mistakes him for the Wolfpack member and takes Phil, Stu and Alan to meet him. Known for his great acting skills, Kunal Khemu seems just the person to play this role.

Image credit: Mike Epps Instagram, Kunal Khemu Instagram

