Ranveer Singh's Movies That Broke The Conventional Bollywood Hero Stereotype

Ranveer Singh, from the age of 10, has been reportedly a self-proclaimed Bollywood movie buff. The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Maneesh Sharma's Band Baaja Baaraat had tried his hands at advertising. But in a turn of events, he ended up on a film set. In a career spanning less than a decade, Singh has established himself as a powerhouse performer. With a slew of movies, he has proved his acting mettle and talent, Here are three movies of Ranveer Singh that broke the conventional norms of a 'typical Bollywood hero'.

Ranveer Singh's movies that proved he is not a typical hero

Padmaavat (2018)

Playing the role of Alauddin Khilji, was Ranveer Singh in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. The movie, also featuring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in pivotal roles was Bhansali's take on the folklore of Rani Padmini. Released in 2018, Padmaavat has Singh playing a negative character, who is barbaric and ruthless. An impressionable and difficult character to portray, Ranveer was lauded by the critics for his role in the historical drama.

Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

Playing the role of a suave and flamboyant heir of an affluent family was Ranveer Singh, who stole many hearts. The movie, starring an ensemble cast of Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akthar, Shefali Shah and Anil Kapoor, narrates the tale of a dysfunctional family, who plans a cruise vacation to unwind and solve differences. Directed by Zoya Akthar, Ranveer Singh's role in the film was the talk of town simply because of its innocence and real-to-life character.

Ladies Vs. Ricky Bahl (2011)

The romantic-comedy has Ranveer Singh playing the role of a conman. The movie, starring Anushka Sharma and Singh in the lead, narrates the tale of a conman, who deceives a woman for his ulterior reasons. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie had a strong supporting cast consisting of Aditi Sharma, Parineeti Chopra and Dipannita Sharma.



