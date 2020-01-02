From Ranveer Singh To Sonam Kapoor, Actors Who Gave Gender-fluid Style Goals

Fashion has often been segregated into gender-specific sections. A set of outfits are classified for men and women and for the longest time, a lot of people have been mocked when they experiment with their outfit choices, especially when they wear clothing that appears to be of the opposite sex. But, in contemporary times, the fine line between gender-based clothing is blurred as several Bollywood celebrities believe in the concept of gender-fluid outfits.

Check out some of the Bollywood celebrities who believe in gender-fluid outfits:

Also Read | Deepika Padukone shares funny story on precautions she takes on holiday with Ranveer Singh

1) Ranveer Singh

The powerhouse of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh is known for his flamboyant and exquisite outfit choices. The Bajirao Mastani actor is known for his unique clothes and is often criticized for his ensembles. Ranveer is one of the Bollywood celebrities who seems to have a knack for gender-fluid clothes which is pretty evident from his outfit choices. Check them out below.

2) Sonam Kapoor

Also Read | Ranveer Singh's on-screen mother to be played by Neena Gupta in '83

The fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor is looked up to by millions across the country to take major fashion goals. The Neerja actor, for years, has been experimenting with her looks and outfit choices, especially when it comes to gender-fluid fashion. Check out Sonam experimenting with gender-fluid fashion below.

3) Anushka Sharma

Also Read | Men Deepika Padukone dated before she got hitched to Ranveer Singh

Anushka Sharma is one of the fashion influencers of Bollywood who has carved a niche for herself in the industry. The actor has lately started to experiment with her looks and has made several appearances in gender-fluid ensembles. Check them out below.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone reveals THESE are the things she does for husband Ranveer Singh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.