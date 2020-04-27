Ranveer Singh's Funny Scenes In Movies: From 'Band Baaja Baaraat' To 'Simmba'

Ranveer Singh's characters in his Bollywood movies are most talked about. His negative role in the movie Padmaavat and his comic timings in movies like Band Baaja Baaraat and Befikre are unmatchable. Here are some of Ranveer Singh's most funny moments from his movies that can one watch it again and again.

Ranveer Singh's funny scenes from his Bollywood movies

Simmba

Ranveer Singh starred opposite actor Sara Ali Khan in Rohit Shetty's Simmba. He plays a police officer in the film while Sara Ali Khan plays his love interest. One of the funniest scenes in Simmba is when Ranveer Singh asks Sara Ali Khan about the type of guy she would want to marry. Sara Ali Khan pulls his leg describing the type of guy she wants and asks him if he knows anyone of that type.

Band Baaja Baaraaat

Ranveer Singh made his debut in the movie Band Baaja Baaraat pairing up with actor Anushka Sharma. The film is about the duo building a business and make a deal of not falling in love with each other. However, they do fall in love and things start to turn ugly from then on. One of the funniest scenes from Band Baaja Baaraat is when he is having a conversation with his boss and mispronounces a few names.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Ranveer Singh's most funny scene from the movie Dil Dhadakne Do is when he cracks vomit jokes. Although the jokes are disgusting, they will actually make you laugh. Dil Dhadakne Do stars Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Farhan Akhtar along with Ranveer Singh.

Befikre

Befikre marked actor Vaani Kapoor's comeback to Bollywood films after a very long time. She was seen with actor Ranveer Singh in the movie. Ranveer Singh played the role of a comedian in the movie and one of the best scenes is when he speaks about the number of ex-boyfriends his girlfriend had.

