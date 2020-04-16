Sara Ali Khan's Video Of Her Practicing 'Aankh Marey' From 'Simmba' Goes Viral

Sara Ali Khan has several fan pages to her name and one such fan page shared a video of Sara practising her dance steps for the song Aankh Marey. The song from the Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba became an instant hit among the youth upon release. Sara is merely 3 films old yet has a huge fan base.

Sara Ali Khan's video of her practising Aankh Marey steps goes viral

The video was shared by a fan account of Sara Ali Khan in which Sara can be dancing or rather being taught to dance the hook step of the song. The hook step of Aankh Marey was quite a sensation among the youth and several fans even tried to mimic the step on various social media platforms. Sara can be seen dancing in a white kurta while her dance instructor teaches her. Sara Ali Khan can be seen having a good time while practising to groove on Aankh Marey and enjoying the whole process.

Over the past few weeks, Sara has been sharing several throwback pictures of herself. Fans have even commented on how beautiful and carefree Sara looked in the dance video. Fans were delighted to see Sara enjoying the process of dancing to the popular dance number. They even appreciated her performance in the song as they saw the effort that she put in, in the viral BTS video which was shared by the fan account.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film was directed by Imtiaz Ali and despite the tremendous buzz, the film was met with a mixed response. Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. The film was originally planned to release on May 1; however, due to the lockdown situation, the makers of the film have pushed the release date further which is still unknown.

