Ranveer Singh's Gucci Coat Comes At THIS Whopping Price That Shocked Fans

Ranveer Singh is among the few actors who does not shy away from experimenting with his looks. The actor is known to pull off unique styles and to make a fashion statement. Despite all the trolling and the criticism, the actor has gladly embraced his true self and surprises fans with his distinct fashion choices.

Ranveer Singh's Gucci layer comes at a whopping price, costs as much as two trips to see the Northern Lights

The Ram Leela actor has collaborated with several brands and often is seen in their attire. Recently, the actor was spotted wearing a Gucci reversible wool coat with a Gucci cap. While the outfit looked stylish and dapper what surprised fans, is the total cost of the apparel. The cap worn by the Simmba star alone costs for a whopping ₹30,000 approximately. The overcoat still stands as one of the most expensive outfits worn by Ranveer at a staggering price of ₹3,27,456 approximately.

It is undeniable that Ranveer knows his way around fashion and is not afraid to splurge a few bucks to fulfil his fashion desires. The actor was seen in the outfit with Deepika as they headed towards the airport. They were seen hand in hand and also shared a bite from a cake on the way. The two superstars of the industry stopped by for a couple of photos and autographs as they stepped out of their car. Ranveer was also sporting a unique pair of red-tinted sunglasses with a stylish pair of sneakers to finish off the look.

Deepika is currently busy with the promotions of her much-awaited film Chhapaak. The story revolves around the life of Laxmi Agarwal. Meanwhile, Ranveer is busy with Kabir Khan’s ’83. Deepika will also be seen in this movie as she plays the character of Kapil Dev’s wife. Ranveer will also begin his shooting schedule for Takht in early February of 2020 which will be produced by Karan Johar.

