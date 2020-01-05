Ranveer Singh's Extravagant Sneakers Which You Would Want To Steal From His Closet

The powerhouse of Bollywood Ranveer Singh is well known for his flamboyant and exquisite style. The Bajirao Mastani actor's unique outfit choices are often criticised but at the same time is also praised for experimentation. Ranveer is one of the few Bollywood celebrities who did not shy away from donning genderfluid clothes also and has a very quirky sense of style. The actor has sported some extremely expensive and sturdy sneakers throughout these years which you might have an eye on and would want to steal from his closet.

Also Read | 5 Things We Learnt About Ranveer Singh From Different Chat Shows

Here are some of the sneakers that you would want to steal from Ranveer Singh:

Ranveer being Ranveer went all shimmery with his all silver-white ensemble which he paired with a bucket hat and sunglasses and silver accessories. The Padmaavat actor rounded off his look with silver top laced sneakers with chunky soles.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh's Traditional Outfits From Which You Can Take A Cue This Wedding Season

Every fashion enthusiast has once in a lifetime desired to have a classic pair of white sneakers, especially from one of the eminent brands when it comes to footwear. Ranveer donned an all-Adidas ensemble for his shoot with the brand, which he completed with a pair of white Adidas Home of classics sneakers.

Also Read | How Ranveer Singh Recreated The Look Of Kapil Dev In '83

Ranveer, being the Indian brand ambassador for Adidas is frequently spotted wearing sneakers from Adidas In a paid partnership with the brand, Ranveer posed at a distance for the camera donning an all-blue outfit paired with white sunglasses, a neon crossbody bag and a bucket hat. He completed his look with orange Ozweego sneakers from Adidas.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh's Movies That Broke The Conventional Bollywood Hero Stereotype

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.