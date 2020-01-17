Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan Thank 'cupid' Ranveer Singh For Bringing Them Closer

One of the most awaited trailers of 2020, Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan was launched a few hours back and fans are already in love with the duo. It was on Koffee With Karan that Sara Ali Khan had confessed she had a crush on Kartik Aaryan and since then, both of them have been linked together several times. A while back, Ranveer Singh played cupid between the two when he had introduced Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan at an event during the promotions of Simmba. Since then, several photos and videos of Ranveer Singh introducing Sara and Kartik went viral leaving fans much excited.

At the recent trailer launch of Love Aaj Kal, Kartik was asked about how much credit he gives to Ranveer Singh for introducing them and making them friends. Kartik Aaryan soon started to blush and tried to ignore the question and was also confused about how to answer the question. However, Kartik Aaryan then mentioned that he was glad that Ranveer introduced the two of them. In between, Imtiaz Ali also cut in and hilariously mentioned that whatever bond they both share, Ranveer Singh has helped them build it.

Soon after Imtiaz Ali’s comment, Sara Ali Khan couldn’t control her laughter. And she commented saying, “What Imtiaz sir might be thinking ke Ranveer ka kya hai, love story toh maine banayi hai.” The two laughed on it and then went on to take other questions. The Love Aaj Kal trailer features a newcomer Aarushi Sharma as the second lead in the film. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and is produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film features Sara Ali Khan as Zoe and Kartik Aaryan as Veer. The film, Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on February 14, 2020.

