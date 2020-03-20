'Gully Boy' Director 'wants To Do A Play' With Ranveer Singh After Seeing His Old Pic

Ranveer Singh was not active on his social media in the past few days. However, recently, the actor took to social media to reminisce about one of the plays that he was a part of, Carry On At The Keyhole. Ranveer Singh’s pre-debut days included him acting in several plays. Out of which Ranveer Singh cherishes one particular play the most. Ranveer Singh’s nostalgic post got the attention of Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar. She was insistent on the fact that Ranveer should do a play with her as well.

In the picture shared by Ranveer Singh, one can clearly see a young Ranveer in a quirky look. The photo shared by Ranveer Singh was the poster of the play, Carry On At The Keyhole, an English comedy theatre drama. Ranveer Singh wrote, "Rummaging through my pictures. Found this gem 💎 I’ll never forget these days". He was ecstatic to find this old poster.

Ranveer Singh is wearing a beret cap and a bright blue T-shirt in the picture. The English play that Ranveer Singh starred in also had several acclaimed theatre actors like Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Satbir Ahluwalia, Darshan Jariwala, Charudatta Bhagwat, Payal Kapoor, Sanchi Peswani and more. The picture took many fans by surprise, who even wished if they could watch the drama again.

Zoya Akhtar might just fulfil the wishes of these fans. She was keen on doing a play with Ranveer Singh as she wrote, “Let's do a play” in the comments section. Even Vicky Kaushal reacted to the picture with, “Je Baat”, which is basically appreciating Ranveer Singh’s post. Ranveer Singh’s post was well received by many fans.

Check out post shared by Ranveer which caught Zoya Akhtar's attention

Here's what Gully Boy director and Vicky Kaushal commented

Snippet Credits: Ranveer Singh's photos on Instagram

