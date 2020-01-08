'Bajirao Mastani' To 'Dor': 3 Times Filmmakers Went To Rajasthan To Shoot

Rajasthan has all the colours you can think of. Boasting of its rich and vibrant culture, the state has cities painted in Pink, Blue and other vivid hues. Rajasthan has not only attracted Bollywood directors but also Hollywood filmmakers, who have shot various movies and song videos there.

From its colossal monuments, to picturesque fortresses and exotic flora and fauna, Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Ajmer have been featured in iconic movies like Jodhaa Akbar, Dor, Lamhe, among others. Here are three Bollywood movies that depict the beauty of Rajasthan:

1. Bajirao Mastani

A Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is expected to be brimming with lavish backdrops, vibrant colours, and royal costumes. Bajirao Mastani is no different. It showcases Jaipur’s beauteous locations including Amber Palace, where Mohe Rang Do Laal was shot. The video accompanied by this song that features Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Mohe Rang Do Laal is a tribute to Mughal-E-Azam’s Mohe Panghat Pe. On the other hand, Deewani Mastani is a tribute to Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya featuring Madhubala’s impeccable performance.

2. Mughal-E-Azam

This movie was a blockbuster hit. Featuring Prithviraj Kapoor, Madhubala and Dilip Kumar in the lead roles, Mughal-E-Azam showcases the Amber Fort in its utter glory. Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya was shot in the Sheesh Mahal of the Fort.

This song is a treat to the eyes and ears as it features Madhubala’s classic moves. Capturing the mirror laden walls and roofs, Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya was shot in colours, while the initial part of this movie was in black and white. This historical drama flick is among the most popular Bollywood films of all time.

3. Dor

According to a report, the shooting of Dor was finished in just 37 days in Rajasthan. Starring Ayesha Takia, Gul Panag, and Shreyas Talpade in the prominent roles, this Nagesh Kukunoor directorial garnered immense appreciation from the critics.

Dor captured Mehrangarh Fort, Pokharan Palace, Sethrawar Village, Umaidnagar Garh in different parts of Rajasthan. The story revolves around two women hailing from different states and how their destiny brings them together after a tragedy.



