Ranveer Singh's Quarantine Time Gets Chocolatey, Shares Hilarious "Nutella Mask", See Pics

With the recent Coronavirus breakout, many celebrities across the world have been urging fans to stay inside their homes and follow the guidelines laid down by health officials. Many Bollywood celebrities have also taken it upon themselves to urge fans to do so. Actor Ranveer Singh has also contained himself at home and he is regularly sharing quirky posts to share the same message.

ALSO READ | Evangeline Lilly Avoids Self-quarantine At Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Ranveer Singh takes his love for Nutella a notch higher

Ranveer Singh recently took to social media to show off his customised Nutella jars that had his name printed on it. He posted a picture of two Nutella jars that had each of his name and surname printed on them. The actor also captioned the picture as “Ghar pe baitho, khao piyo, masst raho” asking fans to stay indoors.

ALSO READ | Daniel Dae Kim Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Asks Fans To Follow Guidelines; Watch

In addition to this, in a bid to urge fans to stay safe during the Coronavirus pandemic, Ranveer Singh also shared a meme on his social media. In the picture, a man is seen using Nutella jar taped to his face as a mask for protection. It is a very yummy alternative for masks during this COVID-19 breakout.

Check out Ranveer Singh’s post here:

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma In 'self-isolation' Amid COVID-19, Urge Fans To Follow; Watch

(Image source: Ranveer Singh Instagram)

In addition to this, Ranveer Singh also shared a post to inform his fans that the release of his upcoming film, ’83 has been pushed ahead. The film was earlier scheduled to release on April 10, 2020. In the statement released by the team of ’83, it is said that due to the growing health concern across the world, “the release of 83 has been put on hold”. The team also informed that further developments regarding the same will be shared soon.

ALSO READ | Trevor Noah's First Show In India Gets Postponed Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.