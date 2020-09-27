Ranveer Singh's Character From 'Kill Dil' Has This Connection With Uma Thurman

In 2014, Ranveer Singh played the lead character in Shaad Ali’s romantic action comedy-drama, Kill Dil. He was cast to play the character of Dev, who is a fun-loving guy with a good heart, involved in bad activities. But, it is only when he falls in love that he decides to leave the world of wrong-doings and become an honest and hardworking man, in order to lead a peaceful life with his loved one.

The actor was praised a lot for his performance in the movie and was even called to be the highlight of the movie. But, fans will be surprised to know that Ranveer Singh’s character from Kill Dil has a connection with Uma Thurman starrer Kill Bill: Volume 1. Read further ahead to know more about the movie's connection.

Ranveer Singh’s character to have a connection with Uma Thurman starrer Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Dil, starring Ranveer Singh, Govinda, Parineeti Chopra, and Ali Zafar as the lead characters was a commercial success at the box-office. Many loved not only the storyline but also the songs from the movie. One song from the movie that went ahead to be on the top of the charts for months was the song, Happy Budday. The song has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Shankar Mahadevan. But, fans will be surprised to know that the costume worn by Ranveer Singh in the song was actually a tribute to a Hollywood movie.

The actor wore a set of yellow colour leather jacket and pants with a plain black colour t-shirt under the jacket that he kept unzipped, in the song. According to reports from IMDb, the clothes worn by Ranveer Singh in the song was a tribute to Uma Thurman from Kill Bill: Volume 1, as there is a scene in the Hollywood movie where the actor is dressed in an all-yellow two-piece leather set. The title of the movie, Kill Dill has also been inspired by the title of Kill Bill: Volume 1.

Uma Thurman starrer Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003) is an American martial arts movie, written and directed by Quentin Tarantino. The movie cast Uma Thurman as the Bride, who swears revenge on a team of assassins and their leader, Bill (David Carradine) after they try to kill her and her unborn child. Her journey takes her to Tokyo, where she battles the yakuza.

