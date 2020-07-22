Ranveer Singh's Latest 'Aur Bataao' Photo Has Celebs More Interested In His 'kala Chashma'

Gully Boy star Ranveer Singh is one of the most followed B-Town celebrities on Instagram. The actor is extremely active on Instagram and enjoys a 32.9 million strong fan following. Recently, the Gully Boy star took to Instagram to share a monochrome selfie and captioned the post as “Aur batao yaar”.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Styles Ranveer Singh's Hair; Celebs Agree Over 'Very Mifune' Reference

Ranveer Singh appears to be wearing black shades in his Instagram post. Further, he appears to be wearing a dark-coloured jacket and a light V-neck T-shirt underneath. The Bajirao Mastani star completed his look with a messy hair-do.

Several fans showered their love on Ranveer Singh’s Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. While some fans appreciated Ranveer’s style, some shared hilarious comments. You can check out Ranveer Singh’s Instagram post here:

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Or Anushka Sharma: Who Rocked The Brocade Blazer Better? See Pictures

You can check out some of the comments here:

Ranveer Singh’s Instagram:

Ranveer Singh has an extremely interesting Instagram profile and his photos and videos are greatly appreciated by fans. Recently, the actor shared an Instagram post that featured his new hairstyle.

Ranveer Singh's caption revealed that his hair was styled by his wife Deepika Padukone. The caption read, “Hair by: @deepikapadukone Very Mifune in ‘Yojimbo’. I like it. What do you think”?

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Visits Hairstylist For Look Test Of Zoya Akhtar's Next? Pic Inside

Several fans showered their love on Ranveer Singh’s Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. Four More Shots Please actor Maanvi Gagroo and Made in Heaven actor Jim Sarbh also commented on the Instagram post. Jim Sarbh co-starred with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the historical drama Padmaavat. However, one of the most liked comments included Deepika Padukone’s comment. You can check out Ranveer Singh’s Instagram post here:

On the work front:

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in '83. The film will feature him as the famous cricketer Kapil Dev. The film will also star B-Town diva, Deepika Padukone in the lead role who will play Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia in the film.

ALSO READ: Unseen Video Of The Day: Ranveer Singh’s Audition Clip Shows He Was Meant To Be A Star

(All Image Source: Ranveer Singh's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.