Ranveer Singh's Multiple Interests, Education & Other Lesser-known Facts About The Actor

Ranveer Singh has delivered several striking performances and some of his notable performances have been in films like Band Baaja Baaraat, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Simmba and Gully Boy. The Bollywood superstar made his debut with Yash Raj Films' romantic comedy Band Baaja Baaraat, alongside Anushka Sharma.
The actor is among the highest-paid actors in the country and has also featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list. Check out some more lesser-known facts about the Ricky Bahl actor.
On the industrial front, the Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh was last seen in Gully Boy. The blockbuster flick won several awards and accolades. In the film, he was seen as a street rapper from Mumbai. For his upcoming, the Bajirao Mastani actor will next be seen in 83. The sports biopic based on cricketer Kapil Dev also stars Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk and Sahil Khattar in significant roles.
