Ranveer Singh's Multiple Interests, Education & Other Lesser-known Facts About The Actor

Ranveer Singh has delivered several striking performances and some of his notable performances have been in films like Band Baaja Baaraat, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Simmba and Gully Boy. The Bollywood superstar made his debut with Yash Raj Films' romantic comedy Band Baaja Baaraat, alongside Anushka Sharma.

The actor is among the highest-paid actors in the country and has also featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list. Check out some more lesser-known facts about the Ricky Bahl actor.

Lesser known facts about Ranveer Singh:

Ranveer Singh qualified in the subsidiary subject, theatre in his university days.

The Gully Boy star has multiple interests including creative writing, playing football and theatre.

After his completion of a bachelor's degree from Indiana University Bloomington, Singh returned to India to pursue a career in the film industry.

Ranveer Singh drew his inspiration for the role of Bittoo Sharma at the Delhi University. He was sent there by the director of Band Baaja Baaraat, Maneesh Sharma.

He also worked as an Assistant Director, but then left it to focus his attention solely on acting.

Ranveer Singh won his first award at the Filmfare Awards for Best Male Debut, for his role as Bittoo Sharma.

Ranveer Singh appears at the end of the movie Teefa in a photograph. Teefa is an Ali Zafar film. Ali Zafar also co-starred with him in Kill Dil.

Ranveer Singh's mother's name is Anju Hingorani Bhavnani, father's Jasjit Bhavnani and grandfather's name is Sunder Singh Bhavnani.

Ranveer Singh reportedly always focused on being in the lead role before his debut and so he refrained from doing any ads, TV serials, music videos as he felt that a fresh face always works much better.

Singh is the maternal third cousin of actor Sonam Kapoor, the daughter of Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor.

On the industrial front, the Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh was last seen in Gully Boy. The blockbuster flick won several awards and accolades. In the film, he was seen as a street rapper from Mumbai. For his upcoming, the Bajirao Mastani actor will next be seen in 83. The sports biopic based on cricketer Kapil Dev also stars Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk and Sahil Khattar in significant roles.

