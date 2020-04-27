When Ranveer Singh Revealed He Shares A Good Rapport With Most Actors

Actor Ranveer Singh, in an interview with a leading entertainment portal, had spoken about his rapport with most actors in the industry. The actor spoke of his not so competitive nature and more. For Ranveer Singh, winning is not the motive, the process itself is the prize. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Ranveer Singh shares a good rapport with most actors in the industry

Ranveer Singh, when asked about his good rapport with most actors in the industry, spoke of his not so competitive nature. Ranveer told his audience about his desire to seek joy and thrill. For him, it is like playing a sport and deriving joy from it. He talked about his desire to do films due to his love for them and he likes others around to also have the same passion for the film.

He has said that winning is not the motive, the process is the prize. Singh spoke of him not being jealous of Baahubali's stardom but rather being proud of the same. He talked about being appalled when other's wish for some people's films to fail at the box-office. He also brought to light his desire of not harboring negativity for anyone. Ranveer Singh admitted to feeling bad on the failure of big-ticket films.

Singh also spoke of his close connection with Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She likes to tease him by telling him that he is still the kid with stars in his eyes who is in disbelief that he became a star and likes to tell his mom that people are taking his photos. Ranveer laughed while thinking about Priyanka and went on to talk about the increase in his workload of late.

