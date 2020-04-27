Ranveer Singh Posing With These Awards Is Proof That He Has Come A Long Way; See Pics

Ranveer Singh has been appreciated for his various roles in movies like Pandmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Gully Boy to be named a few. Ranveer Singh has also won several awards for his spectacular performances in these movies. Here are some of Ranveer Singh's pictures as he poses with his awards.

Ranveer Singh poses with his awards

Critics awards

Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor award in Hindi for his notable works in the industry. Ranveer Singh shared a picture on his Instagram account and wrote that critics are hard to please and added that he felt blessed to be given such an honour.

Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh's movie Gully Boy created history by making it's way to the Oscars. The actor was seen as an upcoming rapper in the film. He won several awards for his film including the Best Actor in Lead and Best On-Screen Pair.

Award for Superstar of the Year 2019

Award for Entertainer of the Year 2018

In 2019, Ranveer Singh won the Superstar of the Year award for his remarkable journey in Bollywood. He also bagged the Entertainer of the Year award in 2018 for his remarkable journey in Bollywood.

