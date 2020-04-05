Did You Know Ranveer Singh’s 'Kill Dil Has Beautiful Two-liners Penned By Gulzar?

Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh is known for his exuberant looks and infectious energy. The actor has been making headlines for many reasons, from his fashion statement to his next flick ‘83. In a career spanning less than a decade, Ranveer Singh has managed to win the hearts of the audience with his memorable films like Band Baja Baraat, Bajirao Mastani, Simmba, Gully Boy and many more. Kill Dil being one of them.

Source: Youtube

Kill Dil was one of Ranveer Singh's movies of his initial career. Kill Dil was helmed by Shaad Ali and released in 2014. The famous poet and writer Gulzar penned down several beautiful poems for Kill Dil. Gulzar also penned down the lyrics of all the songs of this Ranveer Singh starrer.

Gulzar poems in Kill Dil

Ek khwaab ne aankhein kholi hain, Kya mod aaya hai kahaani mein, Woh bheeg rahi hai baarish mein, Aur aag lagi hai paani mein,

Lahu luhaan hua hai falak, yeh kaisa loha phigla hai ... ek suraj doob gaya peeche, ek suraj samne nikla hai

Also Read| Anushka Sharma & Ranveer Singh's songs that prove their sizzling chemistry; see list

Koi atka hua hai pal shayad ... waqt main pad gaya hai bal shayad ... dil agar hai toh dard bhi hoga ... iska koi nahi hai hal shayad

Tarcol ki ek sadak par do saaye hai ... andhere ki najayaz aulaad hai shayad ... ghoont ghoont khoon pee kar dono pale hai shayad ... paon tale zameen hai na sar pe aasmaan hai ... zindagi kuchal gayi, yeh unki daastan hai

Kill Dil featured the actor alongside Ali Zafar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. It was the first time that in several years that actor Govinda was featured in a film. He portrayed the role of an antagonist in Kill Dil. The film was bankrolled under the banner of YRF films.

Also Read| Ranveer Singh on Deepika Padukone's 'Husband' label prank: 'Dekh lunga main tujhe'

Also Read| Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone pledge to donate to PM CARES Fund

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.