Ranveer Singh's Movies & Appearances That You Did Not Know Were On Netflix

Ranveer Singh is an Indian actor who was made quite an impact in Bollywood with his array of films with the recent being Padmaavat and Gully Boy. The actor who is famous for his movies like Band Baaja Baaraat made his mark in the Hindi film industry. Take a look at some of his movies that you can find on the popular OTT platform Netflix.

Ranveer Singh's movies on Netflix:

Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do is director Zoya Akhtar's second road trip comedy-drama film after her hit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. It starred actors like Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, and Ranveer Singh. It was produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani and released in 2015.

Lootera

This Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha starrer was released by some big companies including Balaji and Phantom Pictures. It is a period romance drama released in 2013 set against the backdrop of Kolkata and Dalhousie.

Bombay Talkies

Many wouldn't know that Ranveer Singh appeared during the song Apna Bombay Talkies along with many other celebrities. Bombay Talkies is an anthology film directed by four directors, which are Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap. It was released in 2013, marking the 100th year of Indian cinema.

Teefa in trouble

Ranveer Singh also made a cameo appearance in the Pakistani film Teefa in Trouble. The movie starred Ali Zafar and Maya Ali and was directed by first-time director Ahsan Rahim. Ali Zafar and Ranveer Singh actually appeared together for the film Kill Dill together. Even though their movie didn't perform well at the box office, they both became good friends. So when Ali asked Ranveer for a special appearance in the film, Ranveer sent a picture of himself and Ali used it in the film.

