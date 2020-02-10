Ranveer Singh's Photos With Cricketers You Should Not Miss; See Pictures

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh since his debuts in Band Baaja Baaraat has given multiple hit films like Padmaavat and Gully Boy among others. Ranveer is a versatile actor and is known for his convincing on-screen performances. Currently, he is gearing up for his next release ’83 in which he will portray the role of Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev. The film is based on India's historic 1983 Cricket World Cup win. Let us take a look at some of the pictures of Ranveer Singh with cricketers.

Ranveer Singh with crickets

In the above picture, we can see Kapil Dev showing Ranveer Singh his iconic Nataraj shot. When the legend is showing his iconic pull drive, Ranveer is seen as being quiet and paying attention. These pictures were taken when Ranveer was preparing for the role and the former Indian skipper helped him get into the character.

During the ICC World Cup match between India and Pakistan, viewers were enthralled by the performance of the Indian cricket team. But soon the crowd saw Ranveer Singh on the ground and was amazed by the antics of the actor. The actor was seen at the venue, supporting the team and clicking pictures with a host of current and former players, including Indian captain Virat Kohli.

The Gully Boy actor took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of him with former cricketers. The above picture shared by the actor has him posing with ex-Australian cricketer Shane Warne. In another picture, Ranveer was with West Indies’ former cricketer Vivian Richards. The star was with Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar in the next two pictures.

