Ranveer Singh's Leaked Pic From 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' Gets Fans Impatient

Ranveer Singh has created a niche for himself in Bollywood with the set of roles he portrays in every film, Ranveer has always managed to woo the audience with his prolific acting. And seems like he has done it again with his upcoming film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Ranveer Singh is all set to star in Divyang Thakkar’s directorial film Jayeshbhai Jordaar which is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. According to reports, the makers recently wrapped up shoot of the film but seems like fans can’t wait for the release of the film. Recently, a fan shared a glimpse of Ranveer Singh’s look while he was shooting for Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

In the post, Ranveer Singh is seen posing in a candid picture looking upwards. Ranveer sported an orange and white sweater. Ranveer’s avatar as Jayeshbhai in a moustache, an ear stud, and well-oiled hair is a completely new avatar. Check out the post here.

The movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a comedy film starring Ranveer alongside the South star Shalini Pandey. The movie also has Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. While the date of its release hasn't been announced yet, fans can expect the movie to release in 2020.

Ranveer Singh is also prepping for his upcoming movie '83, which is a biopic on Kapil Dev during the Cricket World Cup of 1983, which the Indian team had won. The movie is directed by Kabir Khan. It stars Ranveer with Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, and Harrdy Sandhu along with others.

