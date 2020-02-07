Union Budget
Ranveer Singh's Photos In All-black Attire Prove He Is Treat For The Eyes

Bollywood News

Ranveer Singh is a leading fashion icon of Bollywood. Take a look at these pictures of him donning all-black outfits perfectly with ease and comfort.

Written By Sushmit Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is a power-house of talent in Bollywood. He is a fashion enthusiast and a style icon for millions. Ranveer never shies away from dressing unconventionally no matter how much flack he receives. He can pull off everything he wears. Here we are going to take a look at the Padmaavat actor donning black outfits.

Read Also: Kartik Aaryan Parts Fans To Make Way For Sara Ali Khan; Netizens Say 'boyfriend Goals'

Ranveer Singh's outfits in black

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Read Also: Shikara: PIL Seeking Stay On Release To Be Heard On February 7 By J&K HC

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Ranveer Singh looks hot in the picture wearing an all-black outfit. The Gully Boy actor is seen wearing a black shirt with black trousers, a black belt, and black shoes. In the next picture, Ranveer Singh is wearing a black shirt with black shades and spiked hair.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Read Also: Disha Patani's 'Malang' Look Mocked, Called A 'gandi' Copy By Diet Sabya

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Ranveer Singh can be seen donning a full black formal outfit and rocking it with ease and comfort. The shades and the loafers stole the show and complement the rest of the clothes perfectly. The next picture shows him walking down the ramp in an all-black casual outfit. The black tracksuit with a black hat, shades, and shoes look stunning as well as super comfortable.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Ranveer Singh's leather jacket game is on point, and the above pictures are proof.

On the work front, Ranveer is gearing up for his April 10, 2020 release, '83 ,which has been directed by Kabir Khan. The film will also star Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Saqib Saleem in lead roles.

Read Also: Tanhaji Box Office Collection Continues To Stay Strong In The Face Of A-list Releases

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
