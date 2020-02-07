Ranveer Singh's Photos In All-black Attire Prove He Is Treat For The Eyes

Ranveer Singh is a power-house of talent in Bollywood. He is a fashion enthusiast and a style icon for millions. Ranveer never shies away from dressing unconventionally no matter how much flack he receives. He can pull off everything he wears. Here we are going to take a look at the Padmaavat actor donning black outfits.

Ranveer Singh's outfits in black

Ranveer Singh looks hot in the picture wearing an all-black outfit. The Gully Boy actor is seen wearing a black shirt with black trousers, a black belt, and black shoes. In the next picture, Ranveer Singh is wearing a black shirt with black shades and spiked hair.

Ranveer Singh can be seen donning a full black formal outfit and rocking it with ease and comfort. The shades and the loafers stole the show and complement the rest of the clothes perfectly. The next picture shows him walking down the ramp in an all-black casual outfit. The black tracksuit with a black hat, shades, and shoes look stunning as well as super comfortable.

Ranveer Singh's leather jacket game is on point, and the above pictures are proof.

On the work front, Ranveer is gearing up for his April 10, 2020 release, '83 ,which has been directed by Kabir Khan. The film will also star Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Saqib Saleem in lead roles.

