Tanhaji Box Office Collection Continues To Stay Strong In The Face Of A-list Releases

Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol starrer, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been doing well at the box office. Recently there were reports that the movie has crossed the ₹250 cr mark in the domestic market alone and is continuing to grow in both, the national and international markets. The movie released on January 10th, 2020 and was to compete with films like Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, Varun Dhawan- Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D and Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga in the domestic markets. Read on to know about the box office collection of the movie as of February 7th, 2020.

Tanhaji box office collection

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie has been breaking many records and has continued to grow rapidly at the box office. He tweeted about the box office collection of the movie both week wise and day wise collection. Take a glance.

Week 1: ₹ 118.91 cr

Week 2: ₹ 78.54 cr

Week 3: ₹ 40.42 cr

Week 4: ₹ 21.65 cr

Total: ₹ 259.52 cr#India biz.

The Ajay Devgn-starrer has been going strong at the box office ever since its release on January 10. The Om Raut directorial has managed to beat the Mumbai circuit records of many films including Dangal, PK, and Tiger Zinda Hai. The film's huge success has also dampened the Box Office collection of many other films that had a January release including Chhappak, Panga, Street Dancer 3D and Jawaani Jaaneman.

