Best Rap Lines From Ranveer Singh's Award-winning Film 'Gully Boy'

Ranveer Singh award-winning film Gully Boy was highly appreciated by everyone. Gully Boy is considered as a masterpiece of a movie which was written and directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film is based on the life of an aspiring street rapper from the Dharavi slums of Mumbai.

Gully Boy features Alia Bhatt alongside Ranveer Singh. The film premiered at Berlin International Film Festival on February 9, last year and released in India on February 14, 2019. The film was selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards but did not get nominated.

Apart from Apna Time Aayega, Ranveer Singh in the film Gully Boy has some amazing rap lines which are remembered by fans of the film.

Ranveer Singh's best rap lines from Gully Boy

Kehne ko hum pass hai par kitni doori hai, Yeh bhi kaisi majboori hai. Main yeh bahte aansu pochun, Utni meri aukaat nahi hai. Main bhi yahin hoon, tum bhi yahin ho, Par sach ye hai Main hoon kahin tum aur kahin.

Ek hi rashta jispe chup chap sar ko jhukaye hue, bandh aankhein kiye log chalte hai saare janam. Chalte chalte kahin ek mode aata hai...Sidhe rashte se bilkul alag. Koi deewana hi hota hai jo udhar jata hai

Main daudunga in pairon se, tu bhaga le apni gaadiyan... teri akal itni kam hai, jitni kam meri maa ke paas sareeyan

Todh dunga har tarazu, tu mujhe kya tolega... tere kaale noton ki raid lag gayi, ab yeh sikka mera bolega

Yaqeen tumko na par aage aaya main yakeen se

Laakh nafratein hon saath Maa ka pyaar hai

Hansi hai uski jeet meri kaise jaau haar main

Kaat lo zubaan aansuon se gaaunga

Salam thok, sar jhuka, tu dhum-daba chal rasta naap le... kapde silaile khud ke dum pe, nahi liye maine apne baap se

Main nahi badalta apna sapna apne sachai se mel khane ke vaaste... main apna sachai badlega joh mere sapne se mel khaye

