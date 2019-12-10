Fan Asked Sudeep If He Is Planning To Collaborate With Ranveer Singh; Here's His Answer

South superstar Sudeep is currently gearing up for Salman Khan's upcoming venture Dabangg 3. Ever since his first poster of came out featuring him as Balli, who will be the antagonist of the film, fans and the audience have not been able to contain their excitement. Recently, when the actor was interviewed by a leading entertainment portal, he gave a few interesting answers to the questions asked by his fans.

One of the fans asked him if he will ever join hands with Hrithik Roshan in an action-packed film like War. While answering the question, he revealed that his wife has been Hrithik's biggest fan ever since she watched him in Kaho Naa... Pyar Hai. Praising Hrithik's acting and dancing skills, he said that it will be extraordinary for him to work with the War actor. The actor-director also said that he himself dubs his movies in different languages to give the maximum feel of the character to the audience.

Another fan, while praising his villain appearance, asked him if he is collaborating with Ranveer Singh anytime soon. Though he didn't answer the question directly, he mentioned that Ranveer is a very sweet guy. He also added that he prefers to sign content-oriented movies rather than looking at the star and director for a project. Talking about his directorial projects, he said that his team is working on something and might come up with it next year. Reportedly, giving a special mention to SS Rajmouli's directorial Eega, the Pailwaan actor said that he gives a nod to the projects that excite him. Wrapping up the conversation, he informed his fans that they have to wait for his another upcoming venture Billa Ranga Bsashaa.

Details of Sudeep's next

The actor will soon trouble the most loved cop from Bollywood Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3. The film will mark his first collaboration with Salman Khan. The action-drama directed by Prabhudeva is slated to release on December 20, 2019. Apart from this, he has many projects in the kitty including Risen, and Kotigobba 3, among others.

