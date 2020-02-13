Ranveer Singh In Three Shades: From Quirky Fuchsia To Dapper Blue

Ranveer Singh is an award-winning actor, also well-known for his quirky fashion choices. The Gully Boy actor's style has always been the talk of the town right from of his early days in Bollywood. He is also been trolled by a lot of people online but the actor seems to be unbothered by all the flake and still manages to pull off several quirky ensembles with sheer swag. Singh recently took to Instagram share three pictures donning three different colour co-ordinated outfits in different shades and had his fans go gaga over his looks.

The three shades of Ranveer Singh

The first look which Ranveer Singh posted on his Instagram was an all-yellow three-piece-suit comprising a yellow blazer and yellow bell-bottom pants which he paired with a light-yellow full-sleeved shirt inside it. She completed his look with a striped yellow tie, printed socks and a watch.

For his second look, Singh went all blue with his outfit. His outfit consisted of a dark-blue blazer which he wore over a light blue sweatshirt. He paired it with printed dark-blue pants comprising hints of white. He paired it with a watch by the same brand and dad sneakers to complete his look.

For his third look, Ranveer wore a three-piece-suit yet again but went all-pink with the colour. Ranveer donned a dark pink blazer which he wore over a baby-pink full-sleeved shirt. He rounded off his look with a watch and a baby pink flat cap.

