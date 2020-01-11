Ind Vs SL 3rd T20I: Ranveer Singh Reveals His Favourite Indian Bowling Performance

On Friday, India won their third and final T20I against Sri Lanka and took home yet another limited-over series trophy. India will now host Australia for three ODIs before they visit New Zealand later this month. India's comprehensive win had Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh enthusiastic and the same could be seen when the 83' actor commented on Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer's posts.

Ranveer Singh hypes up Jasprit Bumrah

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah made his comeback from injury in this series and in the final match, Bumrah showed exactly why he is considered as one of the best in the world. Bumrah bowled two very tight overs and gave away only five runs with one wicket and one important maiden over. Turns out that the Gully Boy star Ranveer Singh was also watching Bumrah's spell and had to let the bowler know how much he enjoyed the game. Ranveer commented "Killer spell" on the post where Bumrah shared some images from the match.

Bumrah was not the only cricketer who was congratulated by the famed actor as he also did the same with batsman Shreyas Iyer as the youngster posted a photo of the team. "Great Win! Looking in good nick bro", Ranveer commented. A humbled Shreyas Iyer thanked Ranveer for his wishes and let him know that he is a big fan of the actor. Here is the post and the comment.

India vs Sri Lanka done, Australia the next challenge

Jasprit Bumrah took his 53rd T20I wicket in yesterday's match and overtook Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin to become the leading Indian wicket-taker in T20Is. After batting first, India set a comprehensive target of 202 for Sri Lanka to chase. The Sri Lankans fell quickly and collapsed for only 123. India's Shardul Thakur was the Player of the Match for his 22 runs in 8balls and his bowling figures of 3-0-19-2.

(Image Courtesy: Ranveer Singh Instagram and AP)

