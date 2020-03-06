Ranveer Singh Shows Off His Quirky Beret In This Selfie With His Fans

Ranveer Singh is not just known for his stellar acting and charming personality but also for his unique style sense. The actor is one of the most quirky individuals in Bollywood, and he does not hesitate to wear outfits that others might find weird or outlandish. These traits are most evident on Ranveer Singh's Instagram page, where he often shares photos in which he is wearing a stange yet stylish outfit. Recently, Ranveer Singh's unique style sense once again became evident when he posed for a selfie with fans while wearing a stunning red beret.

Ranveer Singh shows off his unique style in this selfie with fans

okay I just met ranveer singh and we talked for 5 mins straight — K 🌙 (@localbicon) March 3, 2020

Above is the photo that was shared online by Ranveer Singh's fan. The fan revealed that he not only took a selfie with Ranveer Singh but he also talked with the actor for five minutes straight. In the photo, Ranveer Singh wore one of the unique outfits that he is known for. He donned a bright red beret over his head and also wore a pair of large stylish sunglasses. Even Ranveer Singh's top was rather quirky. He wore a checkered brown and white jacket over his stylized shirt.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in the upcoming cop action film, Sooryavanshi. The film is the fourth entry into Rohit Shetty's police cinematic universe and Ranveer will reprise his role as Inspector Sangram "Simmba" Bhalerao in the film. Sooryavanshi will also star Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in lead roles.

Ranveer Singh is also set to star in the upcoming sports biopic, '83. The film will depict the events of the 1983 Cricket World Cup and Ranveer will play the role of the Indian Cricket Team captain, Kapil Dev. '83 also stars Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev, Kapil Dev's wife. The movie is directed by Kabir Khan and is set to release on April 10, 2020.

