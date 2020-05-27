Sonakshi Sinha's 'Ittefaq', 'Lootera' And Other Movies Rated High On Rotten Tomatoes

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the finest and talented actors in Bollywood today. The Mission Mangal actor is known for her versatile acting and charming looks. The actor made her debut in the year 2010 opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg. Sonakshi Sinha is famous for the blockbuster movies that have featured her. Here are the top four highest-rated movies of Sonakshi Sinha, according to Rotten Tomatoes. Read ahead to know more-

Ittefaq

Directed by Abhay Chopra, Ittefaq was Sonakshi Sinha’s first thriller movie that she ever featured in. The 2017 film saw Sonakshi Sinha playing a unique role. Apart from her, Sidharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna also played pivotal parts in the movie. The plot of the film revolved around how a detective (Akshaye Khanna) seeks out the truth between two different stories of a crime conducted. Ittefaq earned the highest score of 89% on the Tomatometer.

Lootera

Lootera was a romantic drama film directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The 2013 film featured Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh in a prominent role. The plot of the movie revolved around a woman (Sonakshi) who falls in love with a mysterious man who does not give away the precise details about himself. The film was loved by the viewers as well as critics for the way it was presented and written. The film Lootera was an adaptation of a story by O Henry, and it also left an impact on the audience with its layered characters. Lootera earned a score of 60% on the Tomatometer.

Dabangg

Sonakshi Sinha made her debut with the film Dabangg in 2010. She played the role of Rajjo and was praised by the audience and critics alike. The actor even went on to receive a Filmfare award for Best Female Debut for her role in the film. In the movie, Sonakshi was cast opposite Salman Khan, and the film became a huge success. Hence, two more films were added to its franchise, which also starred Sonakshi Sinha opposite Salman Khan. Dabangg earned the highest score of 60% on the Tomatometer of Rotten Tomatoes.

Mission Mangal

Mission Mangal was the first of its kind in Bollywood which was based on the Indian Space Research Organisation. The film also loosely focused on the lives of Indian scientists. The multi-starrer movie was based on the team who were a part of the Mission Mangal. The film received positive reviews and appreciation from critics and became a commercial success. The film had an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menon, Sharman Joshi, and H.G.Dattatreya. Mission Mangal earned a score of 57% on the Tomatometer.

