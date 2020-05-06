Sonakshi Sinha's 'Lootera' And Other Layered Love Stories That Did Not Work At Box Office

Over the past few years, Bollywood has created quite some quality content as it covered a wide range of issues and discussions. There have been a few Bollywood love stories which were loved for the plot as it had a deeper meaning to it but failed to make money. Here are a few amazing love stories that did not do well at the box office.

Layered love stories that failed

1. Lootera

Lootera was a romantic drama film released in the year 2013. The plot of this film revolved around a woman who falls in love with a mysterious man who does not give away the right details about himself. This film was loved by the viewers and critics alike for the way it was presented and written. Lootera left an impact with the layered characters and well-executed plot. It is an adaptation of a book by O Henry, “The Last Leaf”. It was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and starred actors like Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha in key roles. The film failed at the box office.

2. Tamasha

Tamasha was a drama film released in the year 2015. The plot of this film revolved around two individuals who fall in love with each other in Corsica and promise to not reveal details about their whereabouts, to keep it mysterious. The film focuses on deeper issues like mental health and childhood trauma. The most loved element of this film was the way it told its story. The main story was combined with the most famous stories of all time. Tamasha was written and directed by Imtiaz Ali while it starred Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in key roles. The film failed to cross its budget amount.

3. Masaan

Masaan was a drama film released in the year 2015. The plot of this film revolved around two love stories that have tragic endings. The story was very well written and presented to the audience in the most subtle yet impactful manner. The film also challenged the mentality of society and how it can lead to grave consequences. Masaan was directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and featured actors like Richa Chadha, Vicky Kaushal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. The film left an imprint in the minds of the viewers but did not make money at the box office.

