Sonakshi Sinha's 'Lootera' And Other Films Based On O Henry's Stories; See List Here

Writer O Henry's novels have inspired so many movies in Hollywood. Bollywood also has its fair share of films based on O Henry's acclaimed works. So, we have compiled some of the movies which are an adaptation of O Henry’s stories that you must check out. Read on:

Lootera

Lootera stars Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Singh in the lead roles. Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the 2013 historical romance flick is based on O Henry’s 1907 short story The Last Leaf. Set in the backdrop of the 1950s, Lootera tells the story of a young conman who poses as an archaeologist as he falls in love with the daughter of a Bengali zamindar.

Varun (Singh) gains the trust of the zamindar and proceeds to marry Pakhi (Sinha). However, he flees before their marriage and the shock leads to the zamindar’s death. A year later, Pakhi stays in Dalhousie and suffers from tuberculosis, who knows that she will die when the last leaf from the wilting tree falls.

Upon its release in 2013, Lootera garnered mostly positive response from the critics and the audience alike. It was counted as one of the best flicks of the year. Moreover, it was successful at the box office.

Khatta Meetha

Khatta Meetha stars Akshay Kumar alongside debutante Trisha in the lead roles. Helmed by Priyadarshan, this satirical comedy-drama flick is a remake of the 1988 Malayalam movie Vellanakalude Nadu. The plot of the movie is inspired by O Henry’s After Twenty Years.

Khatta Meetha revolves around Sachin Tichkule, an ambitious contractor, who faces criticism and opposition from everyone at home and work. However, he continues to struggle while his family members gain money from unverified sources. Released in 2010, the movie received a mixed response from the critics. While it was successful at the box office, Khatta Meetha was criticized for its storyline and duration.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor & Sonakshi Sinha's 'Joganiyan' Song Making Video Is A Must Watch

Also read: Sonakshi Sinha Talks About Low-key Birthday Celebration, Says She Loved The Family Affair

Raincoat

Raincoat features Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai in pivotal roles. Directed by Rituparno Ghosh, the romantic movie follows two lovers, who get separated by destiny only to meet one day. Their special encounter helps them realize the truth about their current lives that they have been living. Raincoat is an adaptation of O Henry’s 1906 short story The Gift of the Magi.

Although the film opened to a mixed response, it was a commercial failure at the box office. However, Raincoat won various awards, accolades, and nominations. Moreover, the leading actors were applauded for their performances.

Also read: Sonakshi Sinha's Action Movies That Were Directed By Prabhu Deva

Also read: Sonakshi Sinha Has Always Been Fearless And Spoken Her Mind; Here Are A Few Instances

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.