Ranvir Shorey continues attack on Greta Thunberg, has strong message for 'Modi haters'

Ranvir Shorey continued to express his displeasure on the farmer protests and critics of the farming laws implemented by the Centre. As the actor’s song on Rihanna and Greta Thunberg went 'viral', he had more words on the activist, accusing her of not knowing anything about the laws. He also had a message to detractors of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging them to find a ‘better alternative.’

Ranvir Shorey on farmers protests

After calling Greta Thunberg an ‘unpadh’ (illiterate) in his song, Ranvir Shorey quipped over her deleting the tweet on ‘toolkit’, a Google document on ways to participate and support the farmers'movement. The Angrezi Medium star quipped that the teenager finally got some 'vocational training' while out of school, referring to her sabbatical from education for her activism.

Oh and about that ‘toolkit’ - Just glad Nobel laureate Greta is getting some vocational training while out of school. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Kalpesh Patel (@RanvirShorey) February 4, 2021

In another tweet, he took a dig at her for pretending to know ‘everything about everything’, right from politics to ‘agricultural issues of a country she knows squat about.’

Seriously, man. A child is made a global icon to fight environmental change, and she turns around and pretends to know everything about everything, including the politics and agricultural issues of a country she knows squat about. 🙄🤚🏽 https://t.co/WaiX0KFvDF — Kalpesh Patel (@RanvirShorey) February 5, 2021

He also penned a message to the critics of PM Modi, accusing them of disrupting day-to-day life.

“Instead of trying to undermine the democratic process & obstruct the daily life of the common man with 365 day protests, Modi-haters should try to find a better alternative,” Ranvir tweeted. He also disagreed with the “anybody is better than Modi” argument, and stated, 'Ain’t no “anybody” ever run a country.'

In another tweet, he responded to a netizen who wrote that many farmers had also supported the laws. Ranvir termed the ongoing tussle as ‘anarchy’ as a result of the ‘Modi vs the Rest.'

True. Most of this anarchy is the same thing that’s been going on since 2014: Modi vs The Rest. https://t.co/ITFyBx347S — Kalpesh Patel (@RanvirShorey) February 6, 2021

Ranvir posted a new song on his views on the international support for the farmers protest.

Playing the guitar, he crooned, “Rihanna toh bahana hai, kisano ke khando se bandook chalana hai. Greta toh unpadh hai. Modi ko sharminda karke, Papppu PM banana hai.” (Rihanna is just an excuse, they want to fire off the farmers’shoulders. Greta is illiterate. They want to emnbarass Modi, and make Pappu the PM).

Best way to explain it is with a simple, fun song. #IndiaTogether pic.twitter.com/zFFoc1PRFn — Kalpesh Patel (@RanvirShorey) February 3, 2021

He also slammed the flak from netizens, who called him a ‘Sanghi’. The actor joked that he did not consider them as 'insults.'

